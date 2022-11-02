Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.