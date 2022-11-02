Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

