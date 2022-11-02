Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 12,600 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,264,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

