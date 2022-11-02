Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 13,048 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

MMP opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.