Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 219 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH opened at $243.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.75.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

