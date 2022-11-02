Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 26,116 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

