Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Profile

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

