Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 2.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 136,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

