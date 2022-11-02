Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Fortive also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.57.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 0.1 %

Fortive stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 4,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.