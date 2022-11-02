Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 3.0 %

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

