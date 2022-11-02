Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.87 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 58,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

