Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Forward Air in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forward Air’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $106.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

