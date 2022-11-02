Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

