FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $35.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.