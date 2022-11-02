Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 578,622 shares.The stock last traded at $124.97 and had previously closed at $125.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.19.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after purchasing an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

