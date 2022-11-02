Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 20,710,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE BEN traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 8,808,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,479. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,390,061 shares of company stock worth $69,737,605. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

