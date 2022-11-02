Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 20,710,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE BEN traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 8,808,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,479. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,390,061 shares of company stock worth $69,737,605. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.