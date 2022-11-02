Frax Share Price Hits $6.59 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00032075 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $106.76 million and $5.61 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

