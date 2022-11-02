freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.55) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

FRA:FNTN traded up €0.26 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.17 ($20.58). 318,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($33.59). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.61.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

