freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.70

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

