Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $29.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 2,468 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 48,762 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

