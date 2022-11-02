Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $494.00 million-$496.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.47 million. Freshworks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Freshworks Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 1,354,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,562. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 35.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 163,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 506,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 351,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

