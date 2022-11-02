Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Frontdoor worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.