Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells $87,832.14 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

