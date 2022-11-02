FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Brunswick Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.30. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

BC opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.