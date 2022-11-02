FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Boosted by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CP stock opened at C$101.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The stock has a market cap of C$94.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.12 and a twelve month high of C$106.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

