FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Lowered by Dawson James

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Dawson James analyst J. Mcilree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Dawson James currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown ElectroKinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 2.87% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.