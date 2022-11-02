FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Lowered by Dawson James

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Dawson James analyst J. Mcilree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Dawson James currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown ElectroKinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Crown ElectroKinetics ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 2.87% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

