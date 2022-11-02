FY2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $12.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
