FY2022 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 29.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,799,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

