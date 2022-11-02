FY2022 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Boosted by Analyst

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a report released on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after buying an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,197,001 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 207.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 754,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 559.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after buying an additional 662,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 374.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 633,229 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

