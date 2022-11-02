FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Issued By William Blair

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aritzia in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.99. Aritzia has a one year low of C$31.67 and a one year high of C$60.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 8,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.63, for a total transaction of C$413,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,822,750 over the last three months.

About Aritzia

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.