FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.73.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.15 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$83,519.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

