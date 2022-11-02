FY2025 EPS Estimates for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Mizuho Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 502,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 457,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

