Gala Market Cap Hits $271.51 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $271.51 million and $161.56 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.89 or 0.31098388 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

