Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.30

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.30 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 62.99 ($0.73). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.72), with a volume of 25,808 shares changing hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.69 million and a P/E ratio of -8.73.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.