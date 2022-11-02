Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 14,100,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE GCI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 774,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $211.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.42.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $748.66 million for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gannett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,657.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

