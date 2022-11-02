GeniuX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and $290,825.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.20 or 0.31317598 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012232 BTC.

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

