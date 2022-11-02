Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.25. 818,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $179.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

