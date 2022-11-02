GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 132.24% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

