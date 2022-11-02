Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 134,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,930,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Geron Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $812.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Geron by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

