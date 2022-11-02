Gibson Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.65. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.15 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1632353 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.73.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

