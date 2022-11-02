Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 267,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 140,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,963. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $344.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.23%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

