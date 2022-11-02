Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 267,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.23%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.