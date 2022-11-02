Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.58.

TDG stock traded down $9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

