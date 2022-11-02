Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

NYSE CVS traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. 554,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

