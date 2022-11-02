Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 53,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 336,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

