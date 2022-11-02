Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 582 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. 110,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,027. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.