Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $14.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.65. 23,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,665. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.00. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 422.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.63.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

