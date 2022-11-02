Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. 41,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

