Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $757,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13,333.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. 55,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

