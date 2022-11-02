Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,411. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

