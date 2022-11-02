Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. 903,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,043,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.